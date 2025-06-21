Menu
Alex Bregman headshot

Alex Bregman Injury: Resumes baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 21, 2025 at 11:36am

Bregman (quadriceps) has begun his baseball activities progression, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported Saturday.

Bregman has started swinging and fielding, marking the first time he's participated in baseball activities since being placed on the injured list May 24 with a strained right quad. The third baseman had previously indicated he might skip a rehab assignment, so he may only have to clear a few more hurdles before being cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.

Alex Bregman
Boston Red Sox
