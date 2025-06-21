Alex Bregman Injury: Resumes baseball activities

Bregman (quadriceps) has begun his baseball activities progression, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported Saturday.

Bregman has started swinging and fielding, marking the first time he's participated in baseball activities since being placed on the injured list May 24 with a strained right quad. The third baseman had previously indicated he might skip a rehab assignment, so he may only have to clear a few more hurdles before being cleared to return from the 10-day injured list.