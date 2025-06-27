Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Alex Bregman headshot

Alex Bregman Injury: Taking swings Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Bregman (quadriceps) will hit Friday and take ground balls Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Bregman has been running since the start of June, but he hadn't yet resumed baseball activities. However, the third baseman will begin hitting and fielding ground balls this weekend, which is a big step in his recovery from a right quad strain. He isn't expected to return before the All-Star break, though.

Alex Bregman
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now