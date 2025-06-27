Alex Bregman Injury: Taking swings Friday
Bregman (quadriceps) will hit Friday and take ground balls Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Bregman has been running since the start of June, but he hadn't yet resumed baseball activities. However, the third baseman will begin hitting and fielding ground balls this weekend, which is a big step in his recovery from a right quad strain. He isn't expected to return before the All-Star break, though.
