Alex Bregman Injury: Will be reassessed this weekend

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Bregman (quadriceps) is "feeling great" and will have his status reassessed this weekend, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

The reassessment had been scheduled to take place at the six-week mark of Bregman's absence from a right quad strain. Cora indicated last week that Bregman would likely be sidelined through the All-Star break. However, the skipper added Monday that Bregman is "close to 100 percent," per Rob Bradford of WEEI.com, so the Red Sox could have some wiggle room with his timetable.