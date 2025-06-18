Menu
Alex Bregman Injury: Will get tested out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Bregman (quad) will undergo testing Wednesday to see where he's at strength-wise and to determine what's next in his progression, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Recovering from a right quad strain, Bregman resumed running in early June but noted last week he is running at only about 50 percent intensity. It's possible he'll receive the go-ahead Wednesday to accelerate his rehab, but the Red Sox should have more on the third baseman's status later this week. Bregman could skip a rehab assignment, but even if that happens he does not appear close to returning.

