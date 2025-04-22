Alex Bregman News: Drives in three runs vs. Seattle
Bregman went 2-for-5 with three RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Mariners.
Bregman gave the Red Sox the lead in the third inning with an RBI single, and he followed that up with a two-run double in the fifth frame to give Boston a 4-1 advantage. The 31-year-old third baseman has had a productive start to his Red Sox tenure and is slashing .302/.376/.521 with one stolen base, 15 runs scored, four home runs and 19 RBI in 96 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now