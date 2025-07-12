Alex Bregman News: Logs hit in return

Bregman went 1-for-4 in Friday's 5-4 win over Tampa Bay.

Bregman was activated from the injured list Friday after missing 43 games due to a quadriceps injury. He had batted third prior to the injury but was moved to second in the order Friday. Bregman returned to a team that traded Rafael Devers, promoted top prospect Roman Anthony and welcomed back veteran Masataka Yoshida off the injured list, so the spots in the upper third of the batting order could fluctuate.