Alex Call News: Another three-hit effort
Call went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Tigers.
The 30-year-old outfielder is thriving in a short-side platoon role, banging out three hits in each of his last two starts. Call is slashing .294/.389/.405 on the season in 59 games with two homers, one steal, 20 RBI and 27 runs, but his workload seems unlikely to increase any time soon -- Daylen Lile has a 10-game hitting streak going on the strong side of the platoon with Call, and Dylan Crews (oblique) is expected back from the IL before the end of July.
