Alex Call News: Losing work to Lile

Call is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Despite providing an .853 OPS over a stretch of 12 consecutive starts from June 4 through Monday, Call looks like he'll have to settle for a fourth outfielder role after the Nationals recalled Daylen Lile from Triple-A Rochester earlier this week. Lile will draw a second straight start in right field against a right-handed starting pitcher (German Marquez), while the right-handed-hitting Call has been on the bench for both of those contests. Lile and Call could end up operating in a platoon at the position until Dylan Crews (oblique) is cleared to return from the injured list.