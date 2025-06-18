Menu
Alex Call News: Losing work to Lile

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Call is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Despite providing an .853 OPS over a stretch of 12 consecutive starts from June 4 through Monday, Call looks like he'll have to settle for a fourth outfielder role after the Nationals recalled Daylen Lile from Triple-A Rochester earlier this week. Lile will draw a second straight start in right field against a right-handed starting pitcher (German Marquez), while the right-handed-hitting Call has been on the bench for both of those contests. Lile and Call could end up operating in a platoon at the position until Dylan Crews (oblique) is cleared to return from the injured list.

