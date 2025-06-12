Alex Call News: Moving into full-time role

Call will start in right field and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Mets.

Call will be making his eighth consecutive start Thursday after going 7-for-20 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk over the previous seven contests. The return of Jacob Young from the injured list last Friday seemed as though it would put Call at risk of losing out on playing time, but Call has instead remained a fixture in the lineup against both righties and lefties, while Young has made all three of his starts versus southpaws over the Nationals' six games since he was activated. Call remains likely to see his role get downsized once Dylan Crews (oblique) is activated, though Crews' return doesn't seem to be imminent.