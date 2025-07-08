Alex Carrillo News: Set to receive call-up

The Mets will call up Carrillo from Triple-A Syracuse prior to Tuesday's game in Baltimore, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Carrillo is a 28-year-old who pitched in independent ball and the Mexican League over the previous four seasons before signing a minor-league deal with the Mets in November. He has split the 2025 season between Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse, tossing 5.2 perfect innings with 10 strikeouts at the latter stop. Carrillo will work out of the bullpen and will be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.