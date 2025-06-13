Alex Freeland News: Hammering ball at Triple-A

Freeland is slashing .264/.379/.440 with eight home runs, 12 steals, a 15.7 percent walk rate and a 25.2 percent strikeout rate in 64 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Freeland hasn't been dominant (113 wRC+), but he's been pretty good across the board, particularly for an age-appropriate shortstop at the highest level of the minors. His 50.3 percent hard-hit rate is very strong and he's been a line drive machine (27.0 LD%) while using the whole field (31.3 Oppo%) and rarely chasing out of the zone (20.8 O-Swing%). Freeland isn't on the 40-man roster, but after playing 103 games at Triple-A across 2024 and 2025, he appears ready for the big leagues if the Dodgers have a need or if he's dealt to another team at the trade deadline.