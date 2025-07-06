Alex Jackson News: Heading to Baltimore

The Orioles acquired Jackson from the Yankees on Sunday in exchange for $250,000 in international signing bonus pool money, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com. Baltimore selected Jackson's contract from Triple-A Norfolk, and he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Mets.

With the Orioles' catching depth taking another hit after Gary Sanchez sprained his knee Saturday before being placed on the injured list a day later, Jackson was brought in to provide a much-needed healthy body behind the plate. The 29-year-old Jackson owns a .132/.224/.232 slash line in 340 plate appearances across parts of five seasons in the big leagues, but he's performed better at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2025, batting .226 with 10 home runs and a 10.4 percent walk rate in 44 games. He'll temporarily settle in as Baltimore's No. 2 catcher behind Jacob Stallings, though Jackson could be at risk of losing his spot on the 40-man roster once one of Sanchez, Adley Rutschman (oblique), Maverick Handley (concussion) or Chadwick Tromp (back) returns from the IL.