Alex Lange Injury: Cleared for rehab games

Lange (lat) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A West Michigan on Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Lange had right lat surgery last July and had to be shut down back in April because of upper-arm inflammation. However, he has progressed well since the latter injury and is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. Given how long his layoff has been, Lange's rehab assignment figures to last a few weeks.