Alex Lange Injury: Pulled off rehab assignment

Lange has been pulled off his rehab assignment due to mild tightness in his surgically repaired right lat, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Monday that "it's not a setback" with Lange, but "just a delay." Lange has allowed just one run with a 9:1 K:BB over 6.2 rehab innings and had seems close to activation from the 60-day injured list, but now his timeline is up in the air.