Alex Lange Injury: Sharp in rehab appearance

Lange (lat) tossed a perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts to begin the next phase of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Lange was shut down for the season last June after undergoing surgery on his right lat, and he's been on the 60-day injured list since the offseason, so the Tigers will likely proceed cautiously with his rehab program. He started his assignment by making two appearances for High-A West Michigan earlier this month and will now spend some time with the Mud Hens ramping up. The righty could eventually give Detroit another arm for its bullpen, though his struggles with control persisted in 2024, walking 17 batters in 18.2 major-league innings before eventually getting demoted to Triple-A and then getting injured. He's walked at least four batters per nine innings in each of his four MLB seasons and will need to improve in that area to stick with the Tigers.