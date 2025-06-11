Alex Verdugo News: Playing time continues to slip

Verdugo is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee.

For the third time over the past four contests, the left-handed-hitting Verdugo finds himself out of the lineup, even though all four games have come against right-handers. Eli White is again starting in left field and might be re-emerging as Atlanta's primary starter at the position. Verdugo has produced a lowly .247/.301/.312 slash line over 166 plate appearances since being promoted to the majors April 17.