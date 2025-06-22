Menu
Alex Verdugo News: Reclaims regular lineup spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 22, 2025

Verdugo will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Verdugo appears to have taken back primary starting duties in left field from Eli White, as the former will be included in the lineup for the fifth straight game and Atlanta's eighth straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher (Sandy Alcantara). Though his playing time has been trending up of late, Verdugo will likely move back into a fourth-outfielder role beginning July 2, when Jurickson Profar (suspension) is eligible to return from the restricted list.

Alex Verdugo
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
