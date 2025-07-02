Alex Verdugo News: Will be DFA'd by Atlanta
Atlanta will designate Verdugo for assignment prior to Wednesday's game against the Angels, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The club needs to free up spots on its 26-man and 40-man rosters to make room for Jurickson Profar, who will be reinstated from the suspended list Wednesday. Verdugo saw plenty of chances in left field as Atlanta sought a fill-in for Profar, but he produced just a .239/.296/.289 batting line with zero home runs over 56 contests. The 29-year-old is likely to pass through waivers unclaimed and eventually become a free agent.
