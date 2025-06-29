Alexander Albertus News: Returns from IL

Single-A Kannapolis activated Albertus (tibia) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Albertus has yet to make his debut for Kannapolis, but he's apparently healthy again after he recently wrapped up an eight-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, during which he slashed .333/.520/.444 with three stolen bases across 25 plate appearances. Acquired last July in a three-team deal with the Dodgers and Cardinals, Albertus didn't make his organizational debut with the White Sox until earlier this month while completing his recovery from surgery to reset a fractured left tibia.