Alexander Canario News: Knocks in two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Canario went 1-for-3 with two RBI on Tuesday against the Tigers.

Canario has lost playing time recently but should be in for a short-term uptick with Bryan Reynolds expected to be placed on the paternity list. Canario entered the game in the second inning after Reynolds was pulled to be with his family, and he delivered a two-RBI single one frame later. After hitting relatively well early in his time with Pittsburgh, Canario has gone just 2-for-20 with a 40.9 percent strikeout rate in June.

Alexander Canario
Pittsburgh Pirates
