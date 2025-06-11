Alexander Canario News: Loses hold of regular role
Canario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Canario will be on the bench for the third game in a row, with all of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed pitchers. Though Canario appeared to usurp Tommy Pham as the Pirates' preferred option in left field in early May, both players now look to be behind the hot-hitting Adam Frazier on the depth chart. Frazier is a left-handed hitter, so Canario or Pham will likely spell him in left field when the Pirates face southpaws.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now