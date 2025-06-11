Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Alexander Canario headshot

Alexander Canario News: Loses hold of regular role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Canario is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

Canario will be on the bench for the third game in a row, with all of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed pitchers. Though Canario appeared to usurp Tommy Pham as the Pirates' preferred option in left field in early May, both players now look to be behind the hot-hitting Adam Frazier on the depth chart. Frazier is a left-handed hitter, so Canario or Pham will likely spell him in left field when the Pirates face southpaws.

Alexander Canario
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now