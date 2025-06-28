Menu
Allan Winans News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 28, 2025 at 2:02pm

The Yankees optioned Winans to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.

The move makes room for a spot on the Yankees' 26-man roster, which will be taken by Marcus Stroman (knee) when he is reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Sunday's start against the Athletics, per Max Goodman of NJ.com. Winan made a spot start against the Reds this past Monday and took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits and no walks while striking out one batter in 4.1 innings.

New York Yankees
