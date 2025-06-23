Menu
Fantasy Baseball
Allan Winans headshot

Allan Winans News: Recalled ahead of Monday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 23, 2025 at 12:28pm

The Yankees recalled Winans from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Winans will start Monday's game in Cincinnati, filling in for the injured Ryan Yarbrough (oblique). He earned the promotion after collecting a impressive 0.90 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:13 K:BB over 50 innings at Triple-A. With Marcus Stroman (knee) nearing a return from the injured list, Winans may be in line for just one start with the Yankees.

Allan Winans
New York Yankees
