Allan Winans News: Sent back to Triple-A
The Yankees optioned Winans to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
The transaction creates an opening on the 26-man active roster for right-hander Marcus Stroman (knee), who will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Sunday against the Athletics, per Max Goodman of NJ.com. Winan made a spot start against the Reds this past Monday and took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits and no walks while striking out one batter in 4.1 innings.
