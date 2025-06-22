Allan Winans News: Set for team debut Monday

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Winans will be called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start Monday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Monday's scheduled starter Ryan Yarbrough (oblique) landed on the injured list, and Winans will step in to start for New York. The right-hander has been dominant at Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre this season with a 0.90 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:13 K:BB over 50 innings. Monday's outing will likely be just a spot start for Winans since Marcus Stroman (knee) is nearing his return from the IL.