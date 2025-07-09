Amed Rosario News: Goes yard in victory

Rosario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-2 win over St. Louis.

With his fifth homer of the season, Rosario was able to post at least one hit for the sixth time in his last eight games. The veteran utility man got a chance to face right-hander Andre Pallante on Wednesday, but the former should continue to see the bulk of his playing time come versus left-handed pitching. Rosario is batting .305 with three long balls, seven doubles and 10 RBI over 82 at-bats against southpaws while batting just .228 versus righties this year.