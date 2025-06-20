Amed Rosario News: Opens scoring with homer

Rosario went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Rosario continues to play in a short-side platoon role in the Nationals' infield. His homer Friday was his second in June, but he's gone just 5-for-29 (.172) over 10 games this month. That won't help him push for more playing time in the long run, though he still gets looks against lefties to allow Luis Garcia or Brady House to get rest. Rosario is at a .271/.320/.432 slash line with four homers, 15 RBI, 16 runs scored, one stolen base and seven doubles over 126 plate appearances this season.