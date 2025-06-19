Andre Granillo News: Earns first career save
Granillo earned the save in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing one walk and striking out one in a scoreless 10th inning to secure the extra-inning win.
With Ryan Helsley closing out Game 1, Granillo was called upon to protect a two-run lead and delivered in his first career save chance. In four appearances since debuting June 12, the 25-year-old has thrown five scoreless innings while allowing only three baserunners.
