Andre Granillo News: Sent back to Triple-A

The Cardinals optioned Granillo to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

The Cardinals will swap Granillo out of the bullpen for a fresh arm in right-hander Gordon Graceffo, who was recalled from Memphis in a corresponding move. After getting his first big-league call-up June 12, Granillo enjoyed a productive first stint in the majors, making five appearances and allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk over 6.2 innings while recording a win and a save.