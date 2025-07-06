Andres Gimenez Injury: Getting fitted for walking boot

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Sunday that Gimenez will be confined to a walking boot for the next 5-to-7 days before being re-evaluated, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gimenez was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left ankle sprain that he suffered in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Angels. The Blue Jays aren't yet offering up a timeline for Gimenez's return, but if he's able to quickly resume baseball activities once he sheds the boot, he could have a chance at coming off the IL when the team opens its post-All-Star-break schedule July 18 versus the Giants. Leo Jimenez filled in for Gimenez at second base in Sunday's 3-2 victory in the series finale with the Angels, but Will Wagner and Davis Schneider could end up being the main winners from a playing-time standpoint for the duration of Gimenez's absence.