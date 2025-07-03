Menu
Andres Gimenez headshot

Andres Gimenez Injury: Out with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Gimenez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees due to an ankle injury, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Gimenez had to be removed from Wednesday's win versus the Yanks in the ninth inning after hurting his ankle. Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Gimenez should be available off the bench Thursday, suggesting he'll have a shot to return to the lineup Friday against the Angels. Leo Jimenez is filling in at second base Thursday.

Andres Gimenez
Toronto Blue Jays
