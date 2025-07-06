Andres Gimenez Injury: Out with ankle sprain

The Blue Jays placed Gimenez on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to July 5, due to a left ankle sprain.

The second baseman initially suffered the ankle injury Wednesday against the Yankees and was sent for an MRI after aggravating the injury Friday versus the Angels. The severity of the sprain has yet to be disclosed, but Gimenez will be sidelined through the All-Star break, at minimum. Joey Loperfido was called up from Triple-A Buffalo to fill the open roster spot, but it'll likely be Davis Schneider, Will Wagner and/or Leo Jimenez who see a bump in playing time with Gimenez sidelined.