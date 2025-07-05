Andres Gimenez Injury: Undergoes MRI, results pending

The Blue Jays sent Gimenez for an MRI on his ankle after Friday's win over the Angels, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca results.

Gimenez jammed his ankle Wednesday and appeared to aggravate the injury Friday while going from first to third on a George Springer single. The results of his MRI have not been disclosed, but it sounds like another trip to the injured list is a possibility for Gimenez, who previously missed time this season with a quad issue. Leo Jimenez could see an uptick in playing time if Gimenez is forced to the IL.