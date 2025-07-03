Andres Gimenez News: Three more hits Wednesday

Gimenez went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.

Bumped up to the leadoff spot in the absence of Bo Bichette (knee), Gimenez delivered his second straight multi-hit performance. Since returning from a quad injury in early June, the second baseman is slashing .250/.341/.350 with two homers, a steal, nine runs and 12 RBI in 24 contests, but his lack of activity on the basepaths remains puzzling -- he's 10-for-11 on steal attempts in 2025, after swiping 30 bags in each of the prior two seasons for Cleveland.