Andres Munoz News: Picks up 20th save

Munoz struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Pirates.

The right-hander was called upon to close out a 1-0 game and did so with ease, inducing five whiffs and retiring the side in order on just 10 pitches. Munoz continues to be one of the most reliable closers in MLB and hasn't given up an earned run in his past eight outings. Overall in 2025 he's gone 20-for-25 in save chances with a 1.09 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB across 33 innings.