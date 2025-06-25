Menu
Andres Munoz News: Picks up win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Munoz (3-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Twins after firing a perfect inning while striking out two.

Munoz was brought in to pitch the eighth with the game tied and was flawless. The Mariners would take the lead in the top of the ninth and Matt Brash got the ninth to earn his first save of the year. Tuesday was only Munoz's second time pitching since June 9 and he last recorded a save June 8. He's still been one of the most dominant relivers in all of baseball this season and firmly remains the team's closer despite how Tuesday night went.

