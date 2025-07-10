Andres Munoz News: Saddled with sixth blown save

Munoz was charged with a blown save in Thursday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Yankees, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk with no strikeouts in the ninth inning.

It was the sixth blown save of the season by Munoz, who gave up multiple hits for only the second time out of 36 appearances this year. The hard-throwing right-hander remains Seattle's clear-cut closer, although he's been rather shaky since opening the campaign with a 0.00 ERA through May 29. Over his last 11.1 frames (12 outings), Munoz owns a 4.76 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB