Andrew Abbott News: Early hook in no-decision

Abbott did not factor into the decision in Friday's 9-6 win over the Phillies, allowing four runs on nine hits and no walks with two strikeouts over 3.1 innings.

Abbott surrendered three runs in the first inning and labored throughout his shortest outing of the season, departing after just 66 pitches. While the southpaw has allowed one earned run or fewer in 12 of his 15 starts this season, he has given up at least four earned runs in each of the other three. He'll carry a 2.15 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 78:22 K:BB across 83.2 innings into a home matchup with the Marlins next week.