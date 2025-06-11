Andrew Abbott News: Fires shutout in Cleveland

Abbott (6-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over the Guardians, scattering three hits and a walk over nine scoreless innings. He struck out five.

Gabriel Arias got to third base in the second inning after a double and a stolen base, but that was as close as Cleveland got to producing any offense against Abbott. It was the first career shutout for the southpaw, who generated 31 called or swinging strikes among his season-high 110 pitches (77 total strikes), and it continued a dazzling stretch in which he's held the opposition without an earned run in five of eight outings since the beginning of May. Abbott sports a 1.32 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 44:12 K:BB over 47.2 innings during that span, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Twins.