Andrew Abbott News: Hit around by Twins

Abbott didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Minnesota, allowing five runs (one earned) on eight hits and no walks with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

A two-out throwing error by Christian Encarnacion-Strand prior to an RBI single and a three-run home run saved Abbott's ERA from jumping up. Regardless, it was a rough outing for Abbott whose eight hits allowed marked a season worst. The lefty has yielded one or fewer earned runs in eight of his last nine outings, posting a stellar 1.35 ERA and a 49:12 K:BB across 53.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Cardinals on Sunday.