Andrew Abbott News: Hit around by Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Abbott didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Minnesota, allowing five runs (one earned) on eight hits and no walks with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

A two-out throwing error by Christian Encarnacion-Strand prior to an RBI single and a three-run home run saved Abbott's ERA from jumping up. Regardless, it was a rough outing for Abbott whose eight hits allowed marked a season worst. The lefty has yielded one or fewer earned runs in eight of his last nine outings, posting a stellar 1.35 ERA and a 49:12 K:BB across 53.1 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Cardinals on Sunday.

Andrew Abbott
Cincinnati Reds
