Andrew Abbott News: Posts five scoreless frames

Abbott tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits and no walks Tuesday against Atlanta. He struck out eight and did not factor into the decision.

Abbott was excellent once again and continued what's been a strong start to his delayed debut this season. Outside of a poor start in Colorado, Abbott has only allowed two earned runs in 20 innings and Tuesday was his first outing of the season with no walks. He now sits at a 2.25 ERA and 1.17 WHIP through five starts and will aim to keep rolling this weekend against the Astros.