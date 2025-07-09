Andrew Abbott News: Rebounds with quality start

Abbott (8-1) picked up the win Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 7.2 innings.

Abbott was pulled in the fourth inning of his previous start after allowing four earned runs. The 26-year-old bounced back Wednesday by firing seven scoreless innings before Heriberto Hernandez broke the shutout with an RBI single during the eighth frame. The outing marked Abbott's sixth quality start of the campaign and snapped a streak of three consecutive appearances with fewer than five Ks. He'll take a 2.07 ERA and an 83:24 K:BB over 91.1 innings into his next start, which won't come until after the All-Star break.