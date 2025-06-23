Andrew Benintendi News: Getting evening off

Benintendi is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The White Sox will give the lefty-hitting Benintendi the night off while southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez takes the hill for Arizona in the series opener. Austin Slater will get the start in left field in place of Benintendi, who is slashing .243/.270/.457 with two home runs, seven RBI and seven runs through his first 19 games of June.