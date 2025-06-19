Andrew Benintendi News: Hits grand slam Thursday

Benintendi went 4-for-9 with a grand slam, a triple and two runs scored in Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Benintendi had a productive twin bill, including a game-tying grand slam in the seventh inning of Game 2. It was his first homer since May 28, and Thursday marked the first time this season the 30-year-old has delivered back-to-back multi-hit performances. On the year, he's slashing .246/.309/.444 with seven long balls, 27 RBI and 22 runs scored across 192 plate appearances.