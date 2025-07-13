Andrew Benintendi News: Strong series against Cleveland

Benintendi went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against the Guardians.

Benintendi popped his home run in the sixth inning to knot the game at 4-4, his 11th of the season. He reached base in three of four games against the Guardians this weekend, going 5-for-11 with two runs scored, a home run and a stolen base. Bentintendi heads into the All-Star break with a .196 ISO across 270 plate appearances, which would be the highest mark of his career in a full season.