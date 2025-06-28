Andrew Benintendi News: Supplies only run in victory

Benintendi went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a 1-0 win against San Francisco.

Benintendi made a winner out of White Sox starter Adrian Houser when he launched a solo shot in the sixth inning for the lone run of the contest. The long ball continued a recent power surge by Benintendi, who has gone deep four times in his past eight contests following a 17-game homerless stretch. The veteran outfielder is up to 10 home runs on the season, halfway to the career-high mark of 20 that he's established in two separate campaigns (2017 and 2024).