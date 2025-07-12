Andrew Benintendi News: Swipes first bag

Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a walk and a stolen base Saturday against the Guardians.

Benintendi entered Saturday's game having gone hitless in his last four starts and 15 at-bats. He led off both the first and fourth innings with a single, stealing third base and coming to score on the latter occasion. That was Benintendi's first stolen base attempt of the season, and he's now tallied 30 runs scored across 66 games.