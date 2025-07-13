Andrew Fischer News: Drafted by Brewers

The Brewers have selected Fischer with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

Fischer went from Duke to Ole Miss to Tennessee en route to totaling 56 homers while playing for a different school in each of his three college seasons. A lefty-hitting/righty-throwing first baseman/third baseman, Fischer will go as far as his bat takes him. He slashed .341/.497/.760 with 25 home runs, a 21.6 percent walk rate and a 14.4 percent strikeout year with the Volunteers this spring. He rarely chases (15.1 percent), and his 78.6 percent contact rate was passable. Fischer sits in a crouched stance and looks to launch homers to the pull-side. He had an .827 OPS in the Cape Cod League last summer despite an unlucky .231 average, as he was able to control the zone (9:14 K:BB) while hitting three home runs in 19 games with a wood bat. Fischer may end up sitting against lefties at the highest level, but he should hit enough to play on the strong side of a platoon.