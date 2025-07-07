Andrew Heaney News: Falls back to losing ways

Heaney (4-8) took the loss Monday against the Royals, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over three innings. He struck out two.

Heaney threw 6.2 scoreless innings in his previous start, snapping a streak of three consecutive losses. However, the veteran southpaw ended up on the losing end Monday and didn't pitch into the fourth inning for the first time all year. In 96 innings this season, Heaney owns a 4.41 ERA and a 73:32 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Twins on Sunday.