Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Andrew Heaney headshot

Andrew Heaney News: Falls back to losing ways

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 7, 2025

Heaney (4-8) took the loss Monday against the Royals, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over three innings. He struck out two.

Heaney threw 6.2 scoreless innings in his previous start, snapping a streak of three consecutive losses. However, the veteran southpaw ended up on the losing end Monday and didn't pitch into the fourth inning for the first time all year. In 96 innings this season, Heaney owns a 4.41 ERA and a 73:32 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Twins on Sunday.

Andrew Heaney
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now