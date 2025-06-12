Andrew Heaney News: Fans seven in quality start

Heaney (3-5) took the loss Thursday against the Cubs after giving up three runs on four hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

It was the fifth quality start of the year for Heaney, who registered his most strikeouts since April 23 against the Angels. The veteran left-hander perhaps dangerously poured in 54 of his 76 pitches for strikes against a tough Cubs lineup, as Chicago was able to tag him for two home runs. Heaney owns a strong 3.33 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 59:24 K:BB across 78.1 innings, but he may be a riskier fantasy option than usual his next time out against a Tigers club that's slugging a potent .472 versus southpaws since May 1.